Lagos taskforce displaces illegal occupants along Lekki coastal road

…demolishes several shanties

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Offences, has demolished several shanties erected along Lekki Coastal Road and its environs in the state with occupants displaced.

The coastal road, according to the state government is to serve as an alternate route to motorists along the axis when completed.

The demolition exercise, led by the Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent vof Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, followed eviction notice served on the illegal occupants who had constructed makeshift structures, some of which were constructed right under high tension cables running through the area.

Jejeloye, said the exercise was part of measures to maintain and sustain a serene and habitable environment, free from security threat challenges.

He stressed that the shanties, which had earlier been mapped out by the state, not only constitute health and safety risk to residents in the area but also served as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as hideouts to carryout there nefarious acts.

“This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we were two years ago and even last year.

“Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous,” Jejeloye stated.

The chairman, also added that the shanties which were built with wood caught fire some weeks ago and led to the partial burning of a building across the fence where the shanties are located.

“It would have been a more serious incident if not for the quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service who put out the fire which started off from the shanties.

“Gross disregard for safety precautions would always give room to unsafe conditions, that is why we have come to put an end to it today,” Jejeloye said.

The chairman, assured the public, particularly residents of Lekki coastal axis to be rest assured that the shanties will never be allowed to spring up again, promising to deploy men from the agency to monitor the axis forthwith.

Jejeloye, therefore, appealed to residents and Community Development Associations, CDAs of the area to collaborate with each other and come up with sustainable plans like employing private security men to monitor the axis in order to prevent any unscrupulous individual erecting such makeshift structures.

“We will not rest on our oars till criminality is stamped out and the environment is free from activities that could lead to avoidable loss of lives and property,” taskforce boss stated.