Street trading: Taskforce demolishes illegal shop structures in Lagos Island, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Environmental Taskforce today embarked on another enforcement exercise on Lagos Island as it demolished illegal shop extension structures along Breadfruits Street and adjoining areas.

The ongoing clampdown exercise aimed at ridding the State of street trading, display of goods on roadways, unauthorized blockage of roads, illegal shop extensions contrary to the State’s master plan, and other environmental infractions.

The enforcement exercise, which was led by the Chairman, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Adetayo Akerele, covered Marina, Davies Street, Breadfruit Street, and adjoining roads where recalcitrant street traders had displayed goods on roadways, highways, and walkways, constituting serious environmental nuisance and obstruction to free movement along the Lagos Marina Expressway through Davies and Breadfruit Street.

Speaking during the operation, Akerele expressed concern over the continued disregard for environmental and traffic regulations by some traders.

He noted that it was particularly disheartening to discover that traders had blocked the entrance gate of St. Paul Primary School, thereby subjecting pupils and school authorities to untold hardship in accessing the school premises.

During the enforcement exercise, all goods and wares displayed illegally along Davies and Breadfruit Street were confiscated, while sanity and orderliness were restored across the affected areas.

Davies Street, formerly known as a vibrant social hub on the Island, has unfortunately deteriorated due to the activities of street traders and the illegal erection of stalls on roads and walkways.

In a related development, the taskforce also visited the Iyana-Ipaja Underbridge, where the entire stretch was cleared of street trading and unauthorized stalls.

Meanwhile, normalcy has now been restored to facilitate ease of movement for motorists, commuters, and pedestrians.

According to taskforce boss, all confiscated goods will be forfeited to the State Government in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

Akerele, therefore, warned traders against engaging in activities on highways and road corridors that impede the free flow of traffic and increase travel time for law-abiding motorists.

He urged all street traders and illegal occupants of roadways and highways to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.