Labour Party raises alarm over fresh plot to destabilize it

…rejects Kano High Court judgement nullifying party’s victories

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has again raised alarm over a fresh plot by some of its members loyal to the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, to destabilize the party.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said this in Abuja, on Friday.

He said this in response to a judgement issued by a Kano State High Court nullifying all elections won by Labour Party candidates across the 36 States of the federation.

Ifoh said, “The leadership of the Labour Party is horrified with the judgement entered against our party by a state high court in Kano state wherein it annulled the elections of our party members into various political offices across the 36 states of the federation.

“The party is even more concerned with the haste with which Justice M N Yunusa of Kano High Court discharged its duties as the appearance and judgement in the matter brought before it by suspended members of the party loyal to the former deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa lasted only 48 hours.

“The Court in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the Independent National electoral commission within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid.

“It also ruled that the party having not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election.

“Labour party which is mentioned as a respondent was not aware of any suit against in Kano state as the party was not served with any summons.

“The former National Legal Adviser Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan has since ceased from being an officer of the party and his appearance for the party is not with any authorization from the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee.”

He further said, “You will recall that on Wednesday, we raised an alarm that suspended National Legal Adviser Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, while the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that the party didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.

“Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for thursday.

“On hearing the evil agenda of Apapa’s plot, the party directed one of its counsels to appear on its behalf, an attempt that was rejected by the judge, who went ahead to give judgement against the party.

“The judgement is not only inconsequential but also laughable and holds no water. The court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain an election matters at a time when elections have since been concluded and winners emerged.

“The Kano Court is also not a tribunal which has the constitutional powers to entertain pre election matters.

“The two respondents in the matter are Labour Party and INEC. No individual is mentioned in the matter and no court can grant any relief that is not sought for.

“So, we lose no sleep on the black market judgement as we will soon direct our lawyers to approach the Appeal Court to vacate the ill conceived judgement.

“Labour party has repeatedly raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that Labour Party is engulfed in crisis.

“A few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal. We have since produced evidences of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for withdrawal of cases before them.

“For the upteempth time, Samuel Akingbade, Lamidi Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi and everyone in that camp have ceased to be representing Labour Party in whatever capacity and statement serves as a disclaimer on them and for the information of Nigerians.

“Today at the At the FCT state High Court before Justice Hamza Muazu in a matter between Apapa’s group and Abure, the Judge among other things reprimanded Apapa camp for attempting to take over the leadership of the Labour party and constituting themselves into a nuisance.”