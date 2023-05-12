Kizz Daniel returns with new single ‘Shu Peru’

Sensational singer, Kizz Daniel has returned with a new hit single, ‘Shu Peru’.

Recall the singer had a bloomy 2022 with hit songs ‘Buga’ and ‘RTID’ topping charts for weeks in top music streaming platforms.

‘Shu Peru’, his new single is a song mixed and mastered by renowned LA-based engineer Jaycen Joshua.

It will be fondly remembered that ‘Shu Peru’ was a slang popularized by pop artiste, Orezi with his hit record.

It is also understood that sequel to the audio release, the music video is also set to be premiered and it was directed by award-winning Director TG Omori.

Since bursting into the music scene, Kizz Daniel has continued to impress fans with his endearing musical ability to make songs that consistently go on to become hits for months on end.