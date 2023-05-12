Influx of streaming platforms undermining growth of Nollywood – Filmmaker, Ukpaa

Ukpaa

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising filmmaker, Theo Ukpaa has lamented the influx of heavyweight platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Nigeria, saying the country’s movie industry is feeling a big upheaval.

Though he admitted that the influx of these heavyweight platforms has not undermined the consistent impact of cinema culture in the country.

Ukpaa made this assertion while delivering a lecture during his masterclass at the Coal City Film Festival in Enugu.

He emphasized that the film industry in Nigeria has felt a big upheaval due to the influx of heavyweight platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video without denying the consistent impact of cinemas in Nigeria.

According to him, “Oftentimes people focus merely on the show and glamor as well as the razzmatazz that comes with filmmaking, and end up dying broke. A strong national economy depends on a strong creative economy—and it all starts with a story. “

The film and television industry, he continues: “supports 2.4 million jobs, pays out $186 billion in total wages, and comprises over 122,000 businesses. As a filmmaker, one of the best moments is directing real stories of real individuals, getting them to the big screens and smiling to the bank”.

He believes that passion can burn out when expenditure and hard work does not produce financial returns.

Theo Ukpaa is a promising filmmaker, playwright, and entrepreneur. His first feature film, ‘Lagos Landing’ (2018), in partnership with Alliance Françoise, traveled to Film Festival around the globe and won prestigious Awards. Lagos Landing is a story about an uptight French woman who joins a dating site and connects with a rich, young lawyer in Africa and ends up a victim of mistaken identity. Lagos Landing was acquired by Prime Video, Tubi, and Showmax. Theo Ukpaa was listed as top 10 most promising new directors by Africa Kulture Magazine in 2020.