Igbo youth group hails S’Court over Adeleke’s victory

By Biodun Busari

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has commended the Supreme Court for affirming Sen Ademola Adeleke as the Osun State Governor.

COSEYL also congratulated the governor describing his victory as a “victory for democracy and an affirmation that the Osun people voted massively for him to lead them as their Governor.”

The group disclosed this in a statement by its President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem on Wednesday.

The apex court, yesterday, in its judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed an appeal that was lodged by the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola against Adeleke.

Reacting, COSEYL said, “The judiciary has demonstrated that it is the last hope of the common man.”

It then said, “Now that the distractions of court cases promoted by people who clearly lost have been laid to rest, the Governor can now have the needed time to speed up on the duty given to him by the Osun people in the state.

“We commend the Governor who never allowed the baseless litigation to distract him from doing his duties as Governor and we encourage him to put in more effort to make Osun better than he met it.

“We commend the 5 man Justices of the Supreme Court who gave a good and transparent judgement which is in confirmation of what the good people of Osun State expected from them having defied the weather to vote massively for Senator Ademola Adeleke as their Governor last year 2022.

“We urge the good people of Osun State to continue to support their Governor as he takes the state to greater heights.”