How inclusion guarantees access to qualitative education for all – Experts

By Elizabeth Osayande

Irrespective of class, religion or learning ability, every child can still have access to qualitative education if teachers make inclusion their priority while discharging their duties in the classrooms and thereby helping to mould future leaders.

This was the opinion of experts from the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, and a United Kingdom based group, Afrikindness, during a webinar organised for teachers as part of activities marking this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

The event was tagged, “Investing in our future is investing in our children,” and it had over 400 educators in attendance.

Giving an overview of what inclusion means, Team Lead, Afrikindness Education, Sophia Ovonlen explained, “Inclusion in practice is ensuring that all individuals irrespective of their differences, diverse backgrounds are valued, respected and provided with equal opportunities to participate fully in the society.

Adding that: ” It involved creating an environment where everyone feels welcome, accepted, and supported.”

While Afrikindness Education specialist, Maleeha Ather, spoke on removing certain barriers that hamper inclusiveness such as culture and religion, status, and policies among others, Afrikindness Education & Curriculum Specialist, Alice Crawford, spoke on tools, and activities that would enhance inclusiveness in the classrooms, especially the use of games.

According to Crawford:” Pupils (and adults) only need to share what they are comfortable with sharing, the activities are not designed for people to feel uncomfortable about things they want to keep to themselves. They can pass in group situations.

” Encouraging an atmosphere that makes it okay to talk about emotions, but also providing a worry box where pupils can talk about their worries privately, and know that they will receive support from staff,” Crawford stated .

Speaking on the rationale behind the training, the President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, noted that the training encompassed all the skills needed to boost the performance of teachers toward achieving an inclusive environment for children.

His words: “Kindly note that our partnership with Afrikindness goes beyond this particular workshop programme as it will encompass other intervention programmes that will help to assist the growth and development of education and private education in particular in the country and beyond.

“As we look forward to marking the 2023 Children’s Day, I am excited to inform you that Afrikindness UK will also be offering technical support as the panel of judges to grade the essays submitted for this year’s NAPPS Children’s Day Essay Competition as its contribution towards investing in the future of the children because investing in our children is an investment in the future,” Otubela said.

NAPPS president used the occasion to call all stakeholders to work together to see that education achieves its goals.

His words: ” I assure you that NAPPS has also lined up other capacity-building programmes that are meant to expose amazing educators, supportive parents, awesome learners, and committed members. Some of the hybrid workshops will focus on the new trends in education such as digitalization, modern parenting techniques, the use of Artificial Intelligence in learning, appropriate ways to maintain discipline among the Z generation in the school system, and staff welfare packages.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrikindness UK, Bunmi Owolabi, noted that this year’s theme was timely as it raised the issue of ensuring that children’s wellbeing is looked into.

“At Afrikindness, we firmly believe that investing in the education and well-being of our children is the key to securing a brighter future for Nigeria. By equipping educators and caregivers with the necessary tools and techniques to foster a culture of inclusive education, we are laying a solid foundation for their growth and development. We understand the critical role that teachers and parents play in shaping the minds and hearts of children, and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with the knowledge and skills needed to create an inclusive learning environment.”