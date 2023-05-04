Gunmen kill three policemen in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

UNKNOWN gunmen on Thursday afternoon killed three policemen at a checkpoint at Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen drove to the Nsogwu area of the town and shot the policemen on duty.

As the policemen tried to escape into nearby compound, the gunmen shot them, took their guns and uniforms and escaped in a waiting car.

An eye witness in the area said: “The worst has happened in Umunze just now. The security men at that checkpoint at Nsogwu have been attacked.

“Information has it that three of the officers were gunned down. Umunze is in a war zone now!”

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the state police command has swung into action to arrest the hoodlums.

Ikenga said: “It is an unfortunate incident and is part of the highest price security officers pay in serving the nation, but the police command is not deterred by this development.

“The reinforcement teams are already in the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing, while joint security patrols have been intensified in the area.”