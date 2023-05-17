Gunmen kill 4 US officials in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Four persons suspected to be officials of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria were feared killed following attack in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Their mission to the riverine area of Anambra State was not known, but it was gathered that their convoy came under fire by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga has confirmed the incident.

Ikenga said: “Following the information of the shooting incident within Ogbaru community, the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has deployed a police team led by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to arrest the situation.

“Details of the incident are still sketchy, I will get back to you as soon as I can, please.”

The US Embassy in Nigeria has also confirmed the incident, adding that its personnel were collaborating with Nigerian security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

An official of US Mission Nigeria said: “We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra State. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate.

“The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organising trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time.”