Gov Sule dissolves cabinet

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Thursday dissolved the state executive council ahead of his second inauguration on 29th of May.

Spared among the appointees is the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu

Sule who announced the dissolution during an expanded executive council meeting, at the Government House, thanked the appointees for serving under his administration and for helping the government achieve what it has so far achieved.

“Let me first and foremost sincerely thank everyone of you for being able to turn out for this meeting even with the short notice and inconvenience of changing the schedule of the meeting. I know a few other people are not here because of the change of schedule or because of some other reasons. Nonetheless, I want to thank every one of you that have been able to turn up for this meeting.

“Secondly, the last time we had this kind of meeting was just before the elections, when we invited you to ask for your support to ask you to do everything you could to help us achieve success at the elections. I have seen, I have heard a lot of you that have worked like there is no tomorrow in order for us to be successful at the election. I have also seen and also heard some who have worked like there is no tomorrow for us to lose the election.

“At the end of the day, as we say in the Dangote family, with God on your side, nothing is impossible. At the end of the day we are all successful because we won the election.

“I want to thank those of you specifically who have worked round the clock and did not listen to any side comments but your loyalty to God Almighty and your loyalty by the oath you have taken to be able to deliver us.

“For other sentimental reasons, other people have done what they wanted. Once God made me successful, I had always keep everything aside so that we can move forward. That is the reason why I didn’t listen to advice to sack those that worked against us immediately after the election. Decisions taken out of anger sometimes throw away the baby with the bath water.

Governor Sule used the opportunity to commend the members of the Nasarawa Economic Advisory Council, chaired by renown lawyer and banker, Professor Konyisola Ajayi, whose tenure has also expired.

“I just finished attending the valedictory meeting of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council, chaired by Prof. Konyisola Ajayi. The committee gave birth to the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA) and helped us achieved so many things that we have done,” he said.