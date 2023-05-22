Global misinformation: IPIE to the rescue

Misinformation is an existential crisis. From spreading false information on climate change, nearly provoking military confrontations, fueling COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, thereby causing thousands of needless deaths, and directly causing mob violence in France, Sri Lanka, Mexico, and around the globe, misinformation is poisoning our world. It is a fundamental, global problem that impedes solutions to other global challenges like climate change, rising authoritarianism, and pandemics.

To address this existential threat, a group of distinguished experts, introduced the concept of an International Panel for the Information Environment, IPIE. The IPIE is modelled after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, which was created in 1988 to determine the state of knowledge on climate change and provide regular scientific assessments on its implications and risks.

Similarly, an IPIE would convene leading thinkers and scholars in the field: data scientists, misinformation experts, tech leaders, anthropologists, psychologists, sociologists, neuroscientists, journalists, and humanitarian activists. These experts could review data and scientific literature to build an international consensus on the scope and impacts of misinformation and begin analyzing potential solutions. Over time, the IPIE could help establish the standards needed for a healthy information environment.

Countering misinformation and disinformation through the creation of an International Panel for the Information Environment

Global disinformation experts around the world who have now officially formed the International Panel on the Information Environment, IPIE, both the founders, Sheldon Himelfarb and Dr. Phil Howard, as well as their global peers expressed interest speaking about the launch as well as the breakthrough findings the consortium will share with leaders around the world, when the Nobel Prize Summit commences in Washington D.C. May 24-26.

Sydney Dennen of IPIE Press is available to connect you to IPIE’s leaders so they can give you a deep dive briefing on IPIE’s conception, mission, launch and plans to help leaders around the world address the global information environment crisis through their shared discoveries.