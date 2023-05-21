Full list of winners at the 9th AMVCA 2023

Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakre and Osas Ighodaro were among the Nollywood stars who stole the limelight at the AMVCA 2023 held on Saturday.

The award night which was graced by seasoned and legendary celebrities had different categories with different winners from the industry scooping the gongs up for grabs.

Here is a full list of the winners:

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Best Okoduwa – 100 of Us

Charles F. Solomon – Way to the Top

Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi;

Famous Odion – Green: The Amazons

Chude Jideonwo – Awaiting Trial

Nathaniel George – Truck Blind Spot

Nora Awolowo – Nigeria-the Debut

Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues WINNER

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga WINNER

Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja

Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya

Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains

Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Nadira Shakur – Married to Work

Omar Hamza – Gacal

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu WINNER

Chris Odeh – Choke

Kayode Kasum Obara’ M

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani

Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet

Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv – Four Four Forty Four

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks – Jewel WINNER

Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining

Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

Leaked

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES

Ricordi

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba