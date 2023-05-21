Full list of winners at the 9th AMVCA 2023

Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakre and Osas Ighodaro were among the Nollywood stars who stole the limelight at the AMVCA 2023 held on Saturday.
Also Read: Ex-BBNaija star, Tacha wears ₦9.2m dress to 2023 AMVCA
The award night which was graced by seasoned and legendary celebrities had different categories with different winners from the industry scooping the gongs up for grabs.
Here is a full list of the winners:
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Best Okoduwa – 100 of Us
Charles F. Solomon – Way to the Top
Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi;
Famous Odion – Green: The Amazons
Chude Jideonwo – Awaiting Trial
Nathaniel George – Truck Blind Spot
Nora Awolowo – Nigeria-the Debut
Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues WINNER
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga WINNER
Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja
Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya
Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains
Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Nadira Shakur – Married to Work
Omar Hamza – Gacal
Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida
Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu WINNER
Chris Odeh – Choke
Kayode Kasum Obara’ M
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani
Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet
Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv – Four Four Forty Four
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Elvis Chucks – Jewel WINNER
Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining
Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang
Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan
Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM
Leaked
BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES
Ricordi
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Best Original Telenovela
Mpali
Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar
Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.