Ex-BBNaija star, Tacha wears ₦9.2m dress to 2023 AMVCA

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide has left social media users in awe after revealing the whopping cost of her 2023 AMVCA outfit.

The 9th edition of the prestigious awards is currently happening at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with celebrities from the entertainment industry all gathered in resplendent fashion.

Tacha supposedly spent $20,000 to buy a w¤rthless dress; People are hyping like she slayed but she d!dn't, cos the gown is !nappropriate & proves she d¤esn't know her worth. That aside, how's she able to afford the dress? Influencing alone can't generate such income. No offense. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 20, 2023

Tacha, who was dressed in a blue dress, designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, revealed that her dress is worth $20,000.

The actress stated that though everyone looked amazing on the Black red carpet, nobody comes closer to her.

“Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all know Nobody comes close!!!”.

She went on to share a receipt to evidence her claims.

Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all KNOW!!! NOBODY COMES Close!!!#amvca9#amvca2023 pic.twitter.com/RQVoO1RRnw — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 20, 2023

Tacha paid $20 000 for a dress she will wear only once? If she no win Best Dressed e go pain am walai #AMVCA9 pic.twitter.com/lYulUzos0n — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) May 20, 2023



