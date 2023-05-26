Fire engulfs Ganduje’s residence

Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The information available to Vanguard has it that the residence of the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been engulfed by fire.

The multi-million naira residence located at Miagun road, behind Kano Club, Nasarawa GRA and where the Governor was expected to move into after his tenure was gutted by fire late Monday night.

A source familiar with the development, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the fire incident affected the Governor’s reared cows and many of the animals died in the inferno, with other multi-million naira property razed down.

The source said the fire started during the cause of welding metal by workers working to give the house a befitting new look.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif proved abortive as he declined to confirm whether or not the incident happened.