FEC has not been dissolved – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru , Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, directed members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to continue with their functions till Friday.



President Buhari was expected to dissolve his cabinet at the valedictory session which was held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The valedictory session was the last Federal Executive Council meeting to be presided by President Buhari as he prepares to leave office on May 29 when the new administration would be inaugurated.



Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the valedictory session, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the cabinet was not dissolved contrary to report in some quarters.

He described the report of the dissolution while President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding, as fake news.

He said, President Buhari has directed all ministers to return to their desk and continue working on their transition assignments.



According to him: “I just want to make this clarification. While we were at the chambers there was a false breaking news that the federal executive council has been dissolved that is not correct. As a matter of fact we have been directed by the president that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the federal executive council has been dissolved, it’s is still very much alive.



“…We have all been directed to go back to are offices and ensure that we continue to work right to the end of 29 of May. So please ignore the fake news.”



President Buhari had earlier swore-in seven federal commissioners of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).



The federal commissioners include Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu state), Peter Opara (Imo state), Hawa Aliyu (Jigawa state), and Rekiya Haruna (Kebbi state).



Others are Ismaila Agaka (Kwara state), Kolawole Abimbola (Oyo state) and Ayuba Ngako (Federal Capital Territory).