Fatai Buhari, A Tinubu-like Senator — Ex-Osun Commissioner

The Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial district, Fatai Buhari has been described a Tinubu-like Senator.

Buhari, who is one of the ranking Senators from the southern part of the country, was recently re-elected for a third term in office.

Former Osun commissioner for works, Remi Omowaiye, spoke at Buhari’s latest empowerment program in Igboho, headquarters of Oorelope local government earlier this week.

Omowaiye described Fatai Buhari as a man that sincerely loves his people and who despite having won the election went ahead to facilitate an round of empowerment programs for them.

He explained that he has attended Buhari’s empowerment massive over time and he always end up asking himself, “Why is Senator Buhari this good to his people ?I can attest to the fact that over 500 cars have been given out under Senator Buhari’s empowerment scheme , No wonder he is the first Senator in the history of Oyo State to have won election into the Senate three consecutive times.

“Obviously, this is Tinubu’s style. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is seen as someone who loves his people since his early days in politics.”

Omowaiye urged the leadership of the party to look towards the direction of the Senator who is loved by his people and his loyalty can’t be questioned.

Aimed at providing beneficiaries with tangible items and cash support to improve their social-economic conditions, Buhari had tagged the empowerment “Thank You Mini Empowerment Programme.”

The items distributed to the lucky constituents for the mini empowerment included 100 motorcycles, 150 sewing machines, 170 grinding machines, 70 power generating sets, 60 freezers, 150 vulcanizing machines, and cash support for 30 people.

Buhari who also made a brief speech at the event said that “This empowerment is my little way of saying thank you to the great people of Oyo North for voting for me overwhelmingly for a third term in the just concluded 2023 general election.

“This is just the tip of an iceberg in the dividends of democracy that will be provided for our people with this new mandate,” he had said.