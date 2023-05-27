Fans urge Flying Eagles to redouble effort against Brazil

Football enthusiasts have called on the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to redouble their efforts against Brazil in spite of their 2-0 win over Italy to ensure they top group D at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Some of the enthusiasts who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu, hailed the players for their performance and reminded them of the danger Brizil teams always pose.

NAN reports that the Nigerian team has won two matches against Dominican republic and Italy and has the best chance to win the group.

Norbert Okolie said the team’s performance at the tournament did not come as a surprise to him as the technical crew fortified the team after the African Cup of Nation.

Okolie, the Rangers International FC of Enugu media officer and former Chairman, Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu chapter, prayed for the team to win the world cup.

“I must say that the team is not yet there and the players should not over celebrate because the match against Brazil will be a tough one.

“The players need to be focused, they have to redouble their efforts in all the departments and I am sure that will make them soar over Brazil.

“Progression to the next round is in our hands and it is only the team that can stop itself from going all the way to the final,” he said.

Chidera Pius, a player of an amateur team in Enugu, Star Plus FC of Ngwo, expressed confidence that the team will progress to the next round.

“We all know that Brazil is a good team but they are on the same page with Italy in the world of football.

“Though, we defeated Italy 2-0, it does not mean we should write Brazil off. With the confidence in the team and the zeal to succeed, flying Eagles will do the needful.

“I expect noting but victory in the match against Brazil or at worst a draw and I believe the players will not let the country down,” he said.

A former Nigerian boxer, Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, called on the players to continue playing as a team and avoid complacency against Brazil so that they will not be punished.

He hailed the technical crew for a job well done and urged them to avoid committing errors to ensure the team comes back with something to show for their efforts.

“I therefore plead with the technical crew not to experiment with players and the match but rely on players they believe can deliver the job,” Okoronkwo said.