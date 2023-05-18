Failed bridge: Lagos, shuts, diverts traffic at Ijora axis indefinitely

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, has alerted motorists on the failed Deck-on-Pile Bridge at Ijora Olopa inbound Ijora Oloye, even as it released traffic diversion pending repair works.

The state Commissoner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, who stated this on Wednesday, added that the bridge has been shut down for repairs.

Oladeinde, who did not give specific period the repairs and diversion would last, stressed that the diversion became necessary pending repairs to be carried out by the Federal Government, in collaboration with the state government.

The commissioner listed the following routes already mapped out to minimize inconvenience, to include:Motorists from Eko Bridge to utilize Iganmu/Sifax to access Ijora Oloye or Apapa.

Motorists from Iddo heading to Ijora-Oloye/Apapa will be diverted at the intersection underpass on a contra flow to reconnect at the U-Turn inwards Ijora-Oloye or Apapa.

The ministry, therefore, appealed to motorists who make use of the corridor to cooperate with the state’s Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and the interventions put in place to manage the traffic.

Also, a statement by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, through his Special Adviser on Communications, Hakeem Bello, read in part:”The Federal Government on Wednesday directed the immediate closure of the Ijora-Olopa Bridge following the discovery that some miscreants have tampered with the major reinforcement elements of the deck from underneath which led to the failure of a section of the Bridge along Ijora Olopa Road, beside Water Corporation, Ijora.

“Roads leading directly to the Bridge such as Costain inward Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge descent inward Ijora Oloye have, as a result, been closed to traffic from last night.

“Working with the Lagos State Government and other traffic management authorities, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos has also issued the following Traffic Advisory to ensure that motorists and other members of the commuting public are able to use alternative routes: From Eko Bridge motorists should take IGANMU/ SIFAX to Ijora Oloye or Apapa. From Iddo to Ijora-Oloye/ Apapa; traffic will be diverted at the intersection underpass at Ijora Olopa on contraflow, and reconnected at the U-Turn to Ijora-Oloye or Apapa.”

Bello recalled that the minister, “has on several occasions asked illegal squatters occupying Lagos under-bridges to quit as fire incidents and other illegal activities underneath such bridges often result in extensive damage of the vital infrastructure constructed with the nation’s scarce resources.”