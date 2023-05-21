Expose those abusing you, Osun NSCDC urges students

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has charged students, especially females to always report cases of Gender-Based Violence and sexual abuse against them in the school environment.

The Zonal Commander, Zone J, Assistant Commander General, Fasiu Adeyinka disclosed this at the first anniversary of the Special Female Squad of the NSCDC, Osun State Command in Osogbo at the weekend.

Represented by Deputy Commandant of Corps, Sanusi Adewunmi, he said exposing the social malady would go a long way to foster a safer school environment for students to flourish.

“The special female squad is multi-dimensional in usage. Apart from helping to resolve kidnapping issues, it is also effective in combating Gender-Based Violence. To students here and across the state, I implore you not to remain silent if you witness cases of abuse or you are abused by anyone. It is the best way to keep our schools safe”, he said.

While lauding the Corps Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, he described him as a true father who decided to establish the female squad in a bid end to kidnapping and banditry within and around schools across the country.

Also speaking, the State Commandant, CC Agboola Sunday ably represented by his second in command, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Adeoti Olayinka Joseph also commended the Commandant General for the initiative, he described him as a visionary leader and a lover of children.

The State Commandant said children are leaders of tomorrow, hence it is expedient to protect them from both internal and external attacks.