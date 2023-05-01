Ex-NBA President, Wali kidnapped in Rivers regains freedom

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Barr. Okey Wali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, kidnapped in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has regained freedom from his abductors.

The SAN was freed yesterday two weeks after he was whisked away by gunmen around the Obiri-Ikwerre interchange in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers had during the operation killed two aides to the SAN while three policemen attached to him following injuries they sustained in the incident were hospitalized.

Friday, women from the victim’s hometown, Rumualogu, staged a protest demanding his immediate release.

However, yesterday, news of the release of the legal luminary filtered in and triggered jubilation in Rumualogu, according to a source.

At press time the condition for release of the former NBA was not clear, whether it was ransom free.

When contacted, police in the state said they were not aware of the release as such development has not been reported to any police station.