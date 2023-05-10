Epiphanic Concepts Entertainment set to take events production, management to next level

By Ayo Onikoyi

Epiphanic Concepts Entertainment has said it is ready to raise the bar in the entertainment and events management spaces. The company, which has been in business for over 10 years and known mostly in the entertainment industry as a talent management, media and PR company has declared that it is taking the event management aspect of their operations to the next level.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Omokore Oluwadamilola A. (Nee Akibu) made the statement at a press conference recently in Lagos, while highlighting the achievements of the company over the years.

“After attaining recognition and success in the talent management, promotions and PR aspects of our company, we are set to grow the events aspect. We took a break to grow the talent mangement, PR and promotions areas. Now we are set to take over the entertainment events sector by storm.

“We have focused on the promotions aspect of the company, working and being part of success stories of artists like YCEE under Tinny Entertainment 2015, Soft under Dagogo Records (2018), 1da Banton under Squareball Records (2017). We have also worked with established artists and political bodies like, Harrysong (2018), PUSH (Pat Utomi Support Hub) 2019, A.AM.CO (2015), just to name a few,” Omokore said.

Epiphanic Concepts Entertainment has carved a niche for itself in the entertainment sector with tentacles spread to the entertainment events production and management space. The company, while streaking through the whole hordes of entertainment has also left a mark on event management’s stratum.

Reeling out their strides in the regard, Omokjore noted, “Events we’ve participated in the past include but not limited to an AAMCO political rally (2015), Phynofest 2017 project coordinators (second largest concert in Africa).We took a break to grow the PR and promotions areas. We have also organised events like Don Crucifixto Entertainment Flex n Chill Episode 2.0 (2022), Sean Dampte Album listening dinner, Sean Dampte Live in Concert (2023) among others. We have many more events lined up among which include the Sean Dampte Live in Concert happening this year in the UK on 17th September, 2023.

Omokore reiterates that Epiphanic Concepts Entertainment is a strategic, dynamic and Afropolitan talent management, events management, media and PR firm with more than 10 years experience in the industry.

“We help you find the synergy between the story of your brand and your objectives, helping you manage and build the right brand perception,” as well as “helping you bring the vision and expectations for your events to reality”, she said.

As an Afropolitan firm, Epiphanic Concepts has a vast clientele, from healthcare organizations to political campaign organizations, from celebrities to record labels, from movie production companies to NGOs.

“We have clients from Nigeria, Ghana, Cyprus, Zambia, the U.K, the United States, Dubai and South Africa,” Omokore remarked.

According to her, their clients include All G Entertainment (2018 – 2021), Don Crucifixto Entertainment (2021 till date) , Phyno Fest (2017) – second largest music concert in Africa , P.U.S.H – Pat Utomi Support Hub (2018), Dagogo Records (2018), AAMCO – Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organization (2015), D.O.E (Desmond Olushola Eliot) campaign Organization (2015) and Tinny Entertainment (2015) just to name few.