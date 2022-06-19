Onuora Chibueze Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Nation Entertainment, Africa’s leading entertainment brand, has promised to take the Nigerian entertainment in the country to another dimension.

The coming of Onuarah Paul, who is also fondly known as Honourable Exkid into the industry is comparable to a lion roaring in the jungle to announce his arrival. The entrepreneur, who is better known as Honourable Exkid, has been a businessman for years now, having first started his entrepreneurial career with Grace Entertainment Building Materials after he graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra, his state of origin.

Honourable Exkid did not come into music management like every other person.

His Grace Nation Entertainment is founded on the Pillars of creativity and youthfulness. The company is not just to haunt music talents, his vision is also to give a platform to budding comic acts in the country.

The comic circle in the Nigerian entertainment sector, particularly online skit makers, appears to be stealing the show from traditional comedians. What many talented Nigerians desire is a podium and the rest as they say would be history. This is one of the gaps, unharnessed opportunity the existing industry players, before Honourable Exkid’s entrant, failed to see.

Speaking on his company’s huge plan

Honourable Exkid said the goal is to assist talents focus on their career and be successful.

“Our ultimate objective is to take entertainment to the next level whereby creative entertainment can comfortably focus on pursuing a career in the industry and at the end of the day will not blame themselves for choosing such career path”, Honorable Exkid said.

Continuing, Honourable Exkid said,

“With our wide variety of talented artists and music acts, we keep producing good music that rocks throughout the African entertainment scene. We explore the discovery and creation of comic art and concepts. We nurture and groom comic talents for the comedy entertainment scene.

"Here at Great Nation Entertainment, we ate built on youth and creativity with one goal, which is to entertain. Our talents are thoroughly bred with a solid team behind them. The sky is just a starting point", added Honourable Exkid.

Honourable Exkid is not only moved towards creating opportunities for Nigerian youths, he is also a lifeline to many orphans and destitutes across Nigeria, by regularly donating food items and household supplies.

He recently took his generosity to Ghana, where he demonstrated same gesture at

Osu Children’s Home, one of the well-known orphanages in the West African country.

“I was surprised when the picture surfaced because I had kept my philanthropic tour on the low key. I embarked on the second phase of the tour in Ghana after I had concluded the first one in Nigeria,” honourable Exkid said in reaction to his philanthropic act.