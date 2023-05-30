Emu felicitates with Oborevwori

The immediate Past Chief Economic Adviser to the immediate Past Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu,has Congratulated His Excellency, Rt. HonSheriff Oborevwori on his inauguration as t Governor of Delta State Nigeria.

Emu in a statement described Oborevwori as a Man ordained by God to Govern Delta State as well as consolidate on the giant strides of his Predecessor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

He expressed satisfaction in the entire electioneering process and appreciated the good people of Delta state for voting in Oborevwori for the continuous improvement and development of the state.

Emu further assured the Oborevwori will run an all-inclusive government with his M.O.R.E Agenda which contains the blueprint and developmental template to take Delta to the next Level in the coming years of his administration.

Oborevwori will Do More of all the achievements of his predecessor Emu opined.

He however seeks the cooperation of all Deltans in this new administration and encouraged all to disregard naysayers from the opposition parties in the state.