Don’t be deceived, marriage still works – Actor Nedu

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, has warned single people against believing that marriage no longer works as being spread on social media.

Nedu, who got divorced from his wife last year, gave the advice on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

He said that the people whose marriages don’t work have the loudest voice on social media, noting that the many whose marriages are thriving would rather keep it private.

Nedu stated this after the guest on the show and BBNaija star, Teddy A chronicled his love journey with his wife, Bam Bam.

He said, “This is me telling you guys that marriage works. Don’t be deceived by what you see on social media. On social media, the voice of the ones that don’t work is the loudest. The many that work, they want to keep it private because na wetin person know na e he dey spoil.”