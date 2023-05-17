Diaspora group backs Akpabio for Senate president

Akpabio

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Association of Nigerian Professionals based in the United Kingdom has hailed the decision of the All Progressives Congress to adopt an inclusive zoning arrangement ahead of the constitution of the 10th National Assembly leadership, noting that it would bring about peace, justice and equity.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital and signed by the group’s Coordinator Engineer Innocent Udoidiong and the protem Secretary, Mr. Kingsley Omolu after an emergency meeting of the group convened to consider issues affecting the welfare of Nigerians based in the UK, among others. The meeting which was held at Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom also had in attendance other executive members of the group among whom are: Dr. Christopher udushirinwa, Dr Obafemi Oyewole, Mr. John Eze, Mr. Clement Bamgbose, Mr. Anthony Kelechi and Babatunde olatunde.

Others are Waheed Adeyemi, Mr. Ediomi Jumbo, Mr. Henry Valentine, Mr. Mebude Hammed and Akhidenor Joseph.

The group particularly expressed satisfaction at the choice of the former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, as the consensus candidate for the position of the Senate President by the party.

The group also applauded the choice of Tajudeen Abass, as the party’s candidate for the House of Representatives Speakership, saying that he has what it takes to discharge his duties effectively in that capacity.

Udoidiong said Nigeria as a country with many development challenges including poverty, illiteracy and unemployment, need experienced and visionary leaders who tactfully strategize towards solving some of the challenges.

The statement noted, “Akpabio had made an indelible mark when he served as the governor of Akwa Ibom State for two terms. His records are sparkling and unparalleled. As the Minister of Niger Delta he initiated policies that helped overhaul the Niger Delta Development Commission and brought relative sanity to the agency. Projects are now accounted for in the agency.”

The group thanked Senator Akpabio for the role he played in ensuring scholars’ fees and other bills in diaspora including United Kingdom were catered for by the Federal Government of Nigeria while he served as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and further expressed optimism that Senator Akpabio’s reign as Senate President will bring good fortunes for Nigeria and called on all political stakeholders in Nigeria to support his aspiration.

They further appealed to other aspirants for the office to emulate Governor Dave Umahi and other aspirants who have so far stepped down for Senator Akpabio, adding that his emergence as the consensus aspirant of the party for the position was well thought out.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in the UK also commended the federal government for its swift response to ensure Nigerian students were evacuated from the war-torn Sudan.