DG NITDA bags doctorate degree in Leadership, Management

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, has bagged a Professional Honorable Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Management from the California Metropolitan University.

He was, however, honored amongst others, at the just concluded three days Leaders Without Borders Development Centre Annual Business Summit and International Honors held at London in the financial center of the United Kingdom.

The 2023 Summit, themed, Global Partnerships and Sustainable Investments was focused on driving global partnerships for business men and women in the United Kingdom and other countries as well as seeking solutions to sustaining their investments across the world.

Delivering his keynote address, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hon. Clem Ikanade Agba, emphasized the concerted efforts made by the Nigerian Government in prioritizing the creation of a conducive investment climate to foster growth in all sectors of the economy with various positive results to show, including Nigeria’s continuous rise in the ease of doing business rankings.

He also discussed the comprehensive approach undertaken in the formulation of the medium and long-term national development plans.

Furthermore, he highlighted the objectives and the diverse incentives implemented to attract private investment and bridge the funding gap required for plan implementation.

Other notable guest speakers and dignitaries at the Summit included Dr Mohammad Saeed, who is the Senior Advisor, Trade Facilitation, at the International Trade Center, Geneva Area in Switzerland, among others.

Others are: His Excellency, Agostinho Zacarias Vuma, President of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique CTA, and a member of the Mozambique National Parliament, Mozambique, Andy Oury, Partner at Oury Clark Chartered Accountants, United Kingdom, among others.