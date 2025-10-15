Bolaji Akinmulero earns dual Leadership Awards in UK, Nigeria

Nigerian-born humanitarian and business leader, Dr. (Chief) Mrs. Juliet Bolaji Akinmulero, has earned rare dual recognition on two continents for her outstanding leadership and humanitarian service.

Within weeks, she received two prestigious honours — one in the United Kingdom and another in Nigeria — reaffirming her status as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished global figures in philanthropy and community development.

At the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, Dr. Akinmulero was decorated with the Distinguished Royal Mother of the Day Award and conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Leadership and Governance during the 3rd Global Leadership Investment Summit and Peace Awards (GLISPA UK 2025).

The high-level summit, organised by the United International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) in partnership with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Euroknowledge UK, and the American University of Peace and Governance (AUPG), USA, brought together distinguished leaders and peace advocates from around the world.

Among dignitaries present were H.E. Mike Mbuvi Sonko, former Governor of Nairobi, Kenya; Hon. Likando Kalaluka, Zambia’s former Attorney General; and HRH King Dr. Olusegun Aderemi JP, the Atayero of Aramoko Kingdom, who served as the Royal Father of the Day.

The event was anchored by Dr. Graziella Thake, Secretary-General of UNIPGC Australia, while Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, UNIPGC Global President and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, urged honourees “to serve as peace ambassadors and champions of sustainable development.”

Dr. Akinmulero, the Yeye Oba of Ayeka Kingdom, Ondo State, was recognised for her “leadership pedigree, professional excellence, and capacity-building prowess in transformational governance.”

In her acceptance remarks, she said:

“This is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes. Every recognition is a reminder to lead with compassion and serve humanity with purpose.”

Her son, Tolulope David Akinmulero, a British-born American and one of the special guests at the House of Lords, expressed pride in his mother’s achievements.

“I’m so proud of you, Mum. You truly deserve every award you’ve received and every one yet to come. You’re out of this world — the best mum ever. Seeing you recognised for all that you’ve done brings me so much joy, and I can’t wait to celebrate with you,” he said.

“Seeing my mum honoured on such a global platform reminds me of the power of service and faith,” he added.

Her elder brother, Chief Olawande Alex Oyebobola, the Akile of Ayeka Kingdom, also received a GLISPA Peace Award and an Honorary Doctorate in Leadership and Governance, underscoring the family’s shared legacy of service.

Recognition at Home

Barely two weeks after her UK recognition, Dr. Akinmulero was again honoured in Nigeria as Woman of the Year (Humanitarian Service) at the 7th Southwest Legendary Awards (King’s Edition), held at JM Royal Haven, GRA, Shagamu, Ogun State.

In her acceptance speech, she said:

“I’m truly honoured to receive the Woman of the Year (Humanitarian) award from the Southwest Legendary Award. This recognition means so much — but more than anything, it’s a reminder that the work continues. To me, this award is not just an honour; it’s a challenge — to reach more lives, to serve with greater impact, and to keep showing up where it matters most.”

Her words earned a standing ovation, with dignitaries describing her as a model of integrity, humility, and consistent service.

Sustained Humanitarian Impact

Earlier in the year, Dr. Akinmulero received the United Nations Outstanding Humanitarian Award in New York, presented by the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the United States, in recognition of her long-standing service to women’s empowerment and humanitarian advancement.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of several care facilities in California, USA — including Divine Residential Group Home Corporation and Mercy Residential Home — renowned for compassionate, person-centred care.

Plans are also underway for the Aderonke Akinmulero Memorial Foundation, conceived in memory of her late daughter, Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Aderonke Akinmulero, to promote education, vocational skills, and youth mentorship.

Born into the Oyebobola royal family of Owo, Ondo State, Dr. Akinmulero represents a blend of royal heritage and modern leadership. With British-Nigerian citizenship and U.S. permanent residency, she continues to champion cross-cultural cooperation and leadership development.

“Awards are not destinations — they are reminders to serve, to give, and to keep believing in the power of good,” she said.

Her growing recognition across borders cements Dr. (Chief) Bolaji Akinmulero’s place among Nigeria’s most inspiring ambassadors — a woman whose compassion and leadership continue to transform lives around the world.