Cable manufacturers evolve industry protection model against sub-standards

By Prince Okafor

In its efforts to protect the industry from sub-standard products, cable manufacturers in Nigeria has evolved self-regulatory measures to comply with set standards.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Ms. Bukola Adubi, president of Cables Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, CAMAN, said the industry operators now monitor one-another while protecting the industry from infiltration by fake products.

She also scored the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, high on enforcing regulations and maintaining high standards in Nigeria’s cable industry.

She stated: “We frequently check on one another. It is fantastic how we do that. I can send my team to this cable manufacturing factory and say ‘we want to check your system, are you doing what you are supposed to do? You can also come into mine as well. Sometimes, we go as a group to different factories’’.

On clamping down on perpetrators of substandard and fake cables, the association’s president said, “Yes, we are in competition at the end of the day, but for the fact that we share this industry which has gone through so many battles against adulteration, substandard, fake cables, and others; we are fighting a common enemy, so we come together. This has been the singular reason why made-in-Nigerian cables continue to be seen as one of the best.

“A lot of the things we do, we must do in conjunction with the regulators. A lot of ideas have been brought forward as to how we can kill this menace’’.

Adubi who is also the chief operating officer, COO, MicCom Cables stated that Nigerians now have sufficient access to high quality, made-in-Nigeria cables.