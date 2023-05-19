Buhari commissions Kashimbila multipurpose Dam in Taraba

….reinstates resolve to achieve 30gw by 2030

…to prevent flooding of 4 northern States, N’Delta region – Engr Adamu

By Gabriel Ewepu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, commissioned the completed Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam along with 40MW Hydropower Station, and Associated 132KV Switchyard, Transmission Line, and Distribution Substation Phase I Project, in Taraba State.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Buhari at a virtual ceremony held at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, underscored the importance of the project, which he highlighted the role his administration played and the commitment to achieving the target of 30GW of electricity in the country by 2030, under the Electricity Vision 30:30:30.

He made it known that the implementation and completion of the Kashimbila projects were in line with his government’s policies to alleviate poverty, generate employment opportunities, enhance healthcare services, and improve the overall standard of living of Nigerians.

He said: “The Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam in Taraba State, with storage capacity of 500 million cubic metres, was conceived principally to checkmate the threat of the imminent collapse of the structurally weak and poisonous Lake Nyos, located on the line of volcanic activities in Cameroun Republic, which collapse could result in flooding and thereby affect millions of lives and properties.

‘‘Even though the dam was meant to serve as a buffer to contain possible discharge of water from Lake Nyos, the engineering design maximized the benefits of the Kashimbila ecosystem by incorporating a 40MW Hydropower Station, 60,000 cubic metre per day Water Supply Scheme, 2,000 hectares of Irrigation System, an airstrip, fishing activities and tourism potentials.’’

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Electricity Vision Initiative aims to have renewable energy’s contribution of at least 30 per cent to the country’s energy mix, thereby expediting the expansion of electricity access.

According to the President, the Phase I of the Power Evacuation Component of the Project includes the 132KV Switchyard, four substations at Takum, Wukari, Rafin Kada, Donga, and the rehabilitation of the existing 132KV Yandev substation.

It also involves the installation of a 245km, 132KV Double Circuits line from Kashimbila to Takum, Wukari, Yandev, as well as a 45km, 33kv Double Circuits line from Wukari to Donga through Rafin Kada, he added.

‘‘I understand that the Water Supply component that is intended to service Takum and environs has reached about 65 per cent progress, while the engineering design for the 2000 Hectare Irrigation Scheme has been fully completed, and physical works will commence in due course”, he said.

He also made it known that other power projects aimed at boosting electricity supply including the 40MW Dadinkowa Hydropower Plant in Gombe State and the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower Plant in Niger State, are also ready for commissioning.

Meanwhile, he commended the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the Federal Ministry of Power for their effort in completing the Kashimbila multipurpose project.

The President also praised the host communities and the individuals affected by the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam Project for their cooperation, understanding, and support.

Earlier, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, in a remark revealed that the project suffered many setbacks in the past 15years but with commitment and resilience on the part of the Buhari-led administration the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam has being commissioned.

“Dams play a key role in the socioeconomic development of the country. The Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam project has a reservoir capacity of about 500 million Cubic Metres.

“The Dam is intended to provide potable water supply to Takum and Kashimbila community in Taraba State; irrigating about 2000 hectares of farmland to enhance food security, hydroelectricity generation of 40 megawatts as well as flood control to prevent flooding of some parts of Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi States up to the Niger Delta area incase of collapse of Lake Nyos in the Republic of Cameroon.”

“Presently, power generated by the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam is being transmitted into the national grid.

“In addition, work is progressing well on the water supply component at about 65 per cent completion and the irrigation component will commence in due course.

“The Airstrip which is another important component of the project is currently receiving an upgrade courtesy of retired General T.Y Danjuma”, he added.

Also in a remark, the Director, Dams and Reservoir Operations, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr Ali Dallah, recalled that the Buhari-led administration placed the project in the front burner in year 2015 after swearing in, and based on the viability of the projects for special funding was provided.

“This was supported by unprecedented commitment to the completion of the dam and hydropower components, the laudable achievement we are celebrating today”, Dallah said.