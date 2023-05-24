Tenure expiration: Sanwo-Olu dissolves cabinet, aides

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the dissolution of the state executive cabinet and all other aides with effect from Friday, May 26, 2023.
Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Wednesday, in a circular released by Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
The circular number 046, was tied: “End of Political Office holders-Cabinet/non-cabinet ranks.”
Details later…
