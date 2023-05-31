Benue: Opposition PDP vows to keep APC on its toes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state has vowed to keep the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on its toes to ensure it delivers on its promises to the people.

The party in a congratulatory massage to Governor Hyacinth Alia on his successful inauguration, issued Wednesday in Makurdi, through its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom said it had assumed the role of the main opposition in the state with all sense of duty.

The Publicity Secretary in the statement said the PDP would provide a robust opposition in the state for the generel good of the people of the state.

The statement read: “Benue PDP congratulates the new Governor and prays God Almighty to sustain him in the wisdom and grace needed for the task he has undertaken.

“As a party, we have now assumed the station of the main opposition bloc in the state, with all sense of duty.

“We will discharge the responsibilities which fall to that station with utmost sense of patriotism to Benue, Nigeria and humanity at large, in the belief that good governance is a combination of the workings of the government on seat and the activities of a robust opposition to it.

“And our conduct will be guided by a consciousness of our rich culture and heritage as the most successful political party, both at the national level and here in the state, since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

“In Benue State PDP having held and discharged the popular mandate of governance in 21 out of the 24 years of the current democratic dispensation since 1999, can proudly lay claim to almost the entirety of the developmental legacy on ground within this period.

“Our great party is satisfied that the governmental administrations which held sway under its sponsorship have left in place a solid pedestal upon which to further the advancement of the Benue project by the new administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“And our party will not flinch from its duty of keeping the new administration on its toes all of the time, the sole purpose being to get it to work maximally within the span of time allowed it.”