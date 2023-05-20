Aviation stakeholders proffer solutions to safer air trips

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Stakeholders in the Aviation sector after a 5-day brainstorming in Ilorin on how to mitigate/reduce to the barest minimum the impacts of bird and wildlife hazards have among others suggested a “National Bird Strike Day” in a year that will be used to sensitize the masses about its importance and need for all to work towards safer air transportation.

The Communique issued in Ilorin on Saturday was jointly signed by Rauf Adebayo Opeloyeru, Oladipo Adebayo,

Adebayo Titus Oladipo,Edozie Azike,and Engr Tayib Adetunji Odunowo.

The workshop was organised to ensure the continuous safety of the Nigerian airspace which is of paramount importance because of the loss of passengers and revenue that an unsafe airspace could cause.

The communique expressed the need for training and retraining of staff by Airport Operators and proper documentation of the Bird strike.

It reads as follow,”Airport operators needs training such as this for accurate identification and proper documentation of bird strike; hence there should be regular training and retraining of all officials of the airport for safer air transportation.

“There should be regular awareness program/activities to sensitize stakeholders on the (a) important of making our airspace safe within and around our airport premises (b) prompt and correct reporting/ documentation of bird strike incidences.

“The forum suggested a “National Bird Strike Day” in a year that will be used to sensitize the masses about it’s importance and need for all to work towards a safer air transportation

“There should be regular assessment of bird and wildlife hazard in all Nigerian airport which should dovetail into a Bird and Wildlife Management Plan for all our airport in Nigeria for effective Bird and Wildlife Management in our airport premises.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority as the regulator of Air transport operations in Nigeria needs to be staffed with members who can interpret the data collected and submitted for processing to meet the National goal of ensuring a safer airspace in Nigeria.”stated the communique among others.

Recall that the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority,Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu who declared the workshop open on Monday said,” its meant to increase the knowledge horizon of our inspectors in their oversight duties.”

He also said that the authority,” will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders,enforce regulations and guidelines,and provide adequate training to our inspectors in the conduct of its responsibilities to ensure that our airports remain safe from the risks of birds and wildlife. “

The workshop titled ,”Bird and Wildlife Management for Safer Air Transportation in Nigeria”was funded by the NCAA with Technical support and Consultancy provided by OAK Environmental Consulting and Services and African Wild Nature Conservancy among others.