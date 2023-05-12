Auchi Poly: Rector warns against cultism, exam malpractices

Auchi Polytechnic, Edo, on Friday, matriculated 15,000 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Speaking at the 41st matriculation ceremony, the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Salisu Umar, warned the new students against involvement in cultism, examination malpractices and other vices.

“You are privileged to be among the 15,000 students taking the oath of matriculation today, out of the 30,000 that chose the school.

“As you continue in your academic sojourn in the polytechnic, I wish you the best.

“On behalf of the governing council and management of the polytechnic, I congratulate and welcome you to Auchi Polytechnic, one of the highly sought-after institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

Aside from warning the new intakes against involvement in cultism, examination malpractice and other vices, the rector also said that they should shun any form of cheating or examination misconduct.

“If you are caught violating examination rules and other rules of the polytechnic, you can be rusticated or expelled from the school,” he said.

Umar enjoined the students to make the best use of the institution’s facilities to become well-grounded and employable after graduation.

The rector, who said the institution frowned at indecent dressing, added that a Dress Code Committee had been set up to ensure that students complied with the approved dress code of the polytechnic.

Umar restated the polytechnic’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for students to excel and ensure uninterrupted academic calendar.

The rector said that the institution had introduced 19 new programmes which would take-off next academic session.

He pledged his commitment to restoring the glory of the institution as one of the foremost polytechnics in the country.