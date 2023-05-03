Attack on Imo workers most unfortunate — PDP Guber candidate

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Wednesday, described the attack and bullying of Imo civil servants by suspected agents of the government as most unfortunate and condemnable.

Anyanwu made this statement to newsmen in Owerri while condemning the alleged attack on Imo workers during the worker’s day celebration at the labour house in Imo last Monday.

The governorship candidate said the attack on Imo workers was a result of a lack of government attention to the protection and welfare packages for imo workers.

However, he urged the Imo civil servants to be security conscious while discharging their duties.

According to Senator Anyanwu, “I condemn in its entirety the unprovoked attack and bullying of Imo workers during the celebration of the 2023 International Workers Day in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

“I am not surprised that the APC government in the state is incapable of protecting its workforce having demonstrated a lackadaisical attitude to their welfare. The unwarranted, unfortunate, and avoidable attack on workers is a clear justification of the insinuation that the APC administration in the state is hand handicapped bereft of necessary political Will to curb insecurity across the state.”

“We are yet to believe that the callous and embarrassing attack on workers was coordinated and carried out by aggrieved APC appointees to show their disgust against the government’s insensitive to their welfare, we, therefore advised workers in the state to be security conscious now that it appears government aides have become radicalized.

“We assure the workers that such rascality and attack on them will never happen under a PDP administration, we sympathize with those reportedly injured in the attack, and we urged them to be prayerful against a similar incident that may befall the state in the future,” he said.