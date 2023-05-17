Tinubu should pilot state affairs with core professionals – Walsh

…says he should jettison recycled politicians

As Nigerians count days towards inauguration of the incoming administration, the Executive Director of African Development Studies Centre, ADSC, Victor Oluwafemi Walsh has advised President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to pilot the state of affairs with core professionals.

Speaking at an interactive session with critical stakeholders in the private and public sector on Wednesday in Abuja, Walsh said:

“Asiwaju is an embodiment of technocracy and this should be reflected in his cabinet as we inch towards inauguration as appointing core politicians in the past has led to the collapse of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAS.

“The facts are in the public domain, just do a fact check you will discover that most agencies handled by core politicians or better still former governors end in tatters.

“Asiwaju experimented in Lagos with core professionals and the results are just there for everybody to see.

“The IGR of Lagos state became number one in Nigeria and that legacy was fiercely enforced years after he left the saddle.

“His keyword for now should be core professionals and tested hands that have proven to be capable hands either in the private or public sector of the Nigerian economy.

“He can also look beyond the frontiers of Nigeria, there are so many Nigerians in the diaspora who have proven their mettle in various fields yearning to serve their fatherland.

“In our centre that’s our specialty as we build human resources for African States willing to use our various instruments in elevating developments across board.