June 12: Tinubu following footprint of late Awolowo to reposition Nigeria – Otunba Biodun Ajiboye

APC stalwart, Biodun Ajiboye, has described the June 12 celebration day as a memorial that reminds all Nigerians of one of the freest, fairest, and most credible elections since the return of democracy.

In his democracy day message to Nigerians; the Kwara-born politician who is also one of the core loyalists of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said June 12, 1993, delivered a pan-Nigerian mandate for the revival of hope, unity, and attainment of the country’s great potential.

Ajiboye who is also the Muwagun of Oro Kingdom said June 12 is a reference point for credible elections which he described as the heroic demonstration of patriotism by the Nigerian voters irrespective of tribes, religion, and sentiments.

He expressed the similarity between the June 12 and the 2023 election that was largely won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu which he described as the second coming of M.K.O Abiola whose election was truncated by the military coup.

“Since the inauguration of Tinubu, he has proven with his moves so far as the Messiah Nigerians have been clamoring for to reposition Nigeria and move the Nation forward progressively” the statement added.

His statement noted that Tinubu since he assumed office as the President of the country has been following the footprint of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo and M.K.O Abiola and other past patriotic Nigerian Leaders by taking tough decisions, daring the undareable, and making bold actions to defy sentiments and favoritism towards ensuring that Nigeria is liberated from the shackles of poverty, poor economy, bad leadership and promote inclusive governance and political participation.

Otunba while congratulating Nigerians said June 12, 1993, will continue to inspire generations of compatriots to promote national unity and defend the country’s democracy.