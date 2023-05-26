Aregbesola’s kinsmen endorse Oyetola as APC leader in Osun

Gov Oyetola Gboyega of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state on Friday reaffirmed and endorsed the immediate past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola as the leader of the party in the state.

The party members from the four Local Government Council Areas of Ijesa-South Federal Constituency added that the party constitution has provided a clear position on party leadership in the state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the leadership of the party at the APC Secretariat in Ilesa East local government, former Vice Chairman, Johnson Ajilore said the said both Senator Iyiola Omisore and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola are party leaders at the national level but Oyetola leads the party in the state.

His words; “On the issue of leadership of our party in the Osun State, our great party constitution says “The Governor shall be the leader of the party”, and Gboyega Oyetola is the man who was the Governor as at November 2022, technically this man is out leader. Both the Minister and the National Secretary of our party, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Iyiola Omisore are leaders of our party at the national level, but Oyetola leads the party in the state.

“Concerning the composition of the Repositioning Committee, as at the time it was set up, there is no longer The Osun Progressives, TOP, caucus it was dissolved by the leaders, hence, the party put together men of capacity and integrity to dispassionately carry out the herculean task of returning the party to the path of glory”.

Speaking on the leadership of the party in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency, Ajilore said the entire party members endorse and affirmed the leadership of Elder Kunle Odeyemi, stressing that no genuine party member can oppose that choice.

“We are party members and stakeholders from the various local governments in ljesa South Federal Constituency. We believe in the fact that politics is local everywhere and as such, we have confidence in the leadership of the party in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency as currently constituted under the leadership of Elder Kunle Odeyemi”, he added.