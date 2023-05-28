APC chieftain, Onoyona congratulates Tinubu, says victory well-deserved

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for the seat of the Isoko Federal Constituency in the recently conducted general elections in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, Dr. Sylvester Onoyona has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his victory at the polls was well deserved.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Abuja on the sideline of the inauguration of the new administration in the country.

Specifically, the APC Candidate who is currently slugging it out at the election petition tribunal with the candidate of the ruling party in the state who was reportedly declared winner at the polls noted that having gone through series of attacks within and outside his party and still came out victorious, President Tinubu’s project is a divine one.

Dr. Onoyona, an associate Professor of Organisational Leadership and Management in the United States of America, described the inauguration of President Tinubu as overdue, saying the new president has demonstrated enough capacity to lead the country out of the woods.

With President Tinubu in the saddle, the popular Isoko-born politician said, the nation is set to witness a new dawn in the leadership and the administration of the country saying, the new President will surely replicate his success in Lagos at the centre adding, that he is undoubtedly Nigeria’s national pride.

To every well meaning Nigerian, Onoyona said, President Tinubu represents an agent of change and accelerated development ditto vice President Kashim Shettima who he said drew the map of development taken over by his successor in government setting the tone for the infrastructure development being witnessed in Borno State today.

To Nigerian voters, Onoyona said they are the plank on which the victory of President Tinubu stands saying democratic power rests in the people as he charged to protect the mandate freely given to the duo of the new President and the vice president.

According to the House of Reps candidate, the Nigerian people should be appreciated for given life to the Renewed Hope as he charge them to keep flying the flag of hope as he assured that their Hope will become success under the administration of Tinubu and Shettima.

The Real Estate developer charged President Tinubu’s federal government to stem the unfortunate tide of insecurity occasioned by banditry and kidnapping in the country saying citizens’ hope of a virile nation must be renewed while the new administration commences the process of national healing to build a nation where the people can sleep with their two eyes close.

A secure nation, according to Dr. Onoyona, is a nation capable of attracting direct foreign investment, which he said the nation needs for her teaming unemployed youth population.

The citizens, the realtor said, should join hands to build a peaceful and united nation, adding that the power in the “Our national diversity is enormous.”

Additionally, the adjunct Professor of Organisational Leadership and Management extended his congratulations to the man he described as his brother Senator Joel Onowakpo who is representing Delta South Central District in the Senaate staring that the entire district is solidly behind him noting that his victory is by dint of hardwork and divine providence. He urged him to exude that which makes him unique among others at all times.

Onowakpo, a financial expert with a speciality in tax and taxation, won his election at February 25, 2023, national assembly election. He called on his supporters to support him and give the Emede-born lawmaker their cooperation to enable him serve them diligently to change the ugly narratives of under representation that had be-deviled the district in the past while the politician seize the opportunity of the moment to call on his supporters to keep the flag of hope flying, remain steadfast noting that his mandate will sure be wrested from the usurpers of political power in Isokoland.

“We are at the courts, and we shall stop at nothing at retrieving the Peoples mandate freely given to me on February 25, 2023, at the polls. Isoko electorates are the most resilient and the best friends anyone can have, and I am happy to remain solidly behind me in the bid to retrieve my mandate. There’s always light at the tunnel, and at the fullness of time, we will have God to thank as we remain upbeat in our desire to lead Isoko people into the fold of the Renewed Hope,” Onoyona concluded.