Anita Joseph and her new calling

By Benjamin Njoku

Months back, we reported that curvy actress Anita Joseph has turned a relationship counselor after she shared tips on how to enjoy a successful marriage with her followers on Instagram.

This time, the actress has taken to her Instagram page again to advise ‘single ladies’ to marry whom they will be happy with, and who complements them.

Anita also recounted how she counseled a lady on her choice of partner. She claimed that the lady had reached out to her for marital prayers which she helped her with and today, the lady is happily married.

Anita, however, promised that she will be praying for the ‘singles’ next week as a relationship counselor. Having found peace and love in her marriage, the actress is reaching out to many single ladies out there via her new calling to help them meet their life partners.

“Marry who you choose. Marry who you’re happy with. Marry who completes you, Shalom.

I was counseling a Girl the other Day, she said mama.

“Please pray for me to marry a good man. I did and today she’s married hallelujah.

“Next week I will be praying for the singles,” the actress hinted.