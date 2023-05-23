Alleged assault: Absence of chief magistrate stalls Seun Kuti’s case

The absence of Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun of a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday stalled proceedings in the case of assault brought against afrobeat singer Seun Kuti.

The chief magistrate was said to be on an official assignment.

The information was communicated to counsel in the suit by the court registrar.

However, a source told NAN at 11.45 a.m. that the court might still sit on Tuesday.

As at the time of this report, there was no indication that the court would sit.

Olatubosun had, on Thursday, adjourned the case until Tuesday after she extended Kuti’s remand by four days following an application by the police to enable the completion of an investigation into the alleged assault.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kuti was brought to court on May 16, charged with assaulting a police officer.

He allegedly committed the offence on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The police charged him with slapping an inspector after driving dangerously on the bridge and deliberately blocking a moving police vehicle.

On May 16, Olatubosun ordered his remand for 48 hours.

She, however, held that the defendant should be admitted to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a landlord within the jurisdiction of the court.

She directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a

copy to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Meanwhile, some youths gathered at the court premises on Tuesday (May 23), protesting Olatubosun’s absence.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “Free Seun Kuti”.

One of the protesters, who didn’t mention her name, alleged in an interview with NAN that the absence was mischievous and intended to further keep Kuti in custody.

Another protester, Mr Hakeem Abodunrin, urged the court not to delay Kuti’s release from custody.

” The alleged offence is straight forward, and the case should be treated accordingly,” he said.