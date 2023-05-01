A’Ibom Speaker tasks members-elect on true representation, productivity

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, has charged members-elect of the incoming 8th Assembly to strive for true representation, and productivity.

According to a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, Bassey gave the charge while addressing the State Lawmakers during a three-day orientation workshop organized for them by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He urged them to see their election into the State Legislature as God-given opportunity to serve Akwa Ibom people in their respective constituencies.

He attributed the many successes, and recognitions he has achieved to the positive impact of legislative trainings he has attended over the years, and urged the Members-elect to take their orientation seriously.

The statement reads: “May I intimate you that the work of a legislator is peculiar and as well challenging in many respects because of the strategic duties of law making, oversight and representation among others that are domiciled in the Legislature.

“Therefore, the importance of this orientation workshop, which is designed to introduce Members-elect of the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to the rudiments of legislative practice and procedures, cannot be overemphasized.

“Today, I am serving as the Vice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislature in Nigeria, Chairman of the South-South Speakers Forum and as an Executive Committee Member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Africa Region. These could not have been possible but for the trainings I enjoyed”

Speaking further, Bassey appealed: “Make the best use of the gains of this workshop and form a collective front with the Executive and the Judiciary for the progress and the actualisation of Akwa Ibom project.”

While congratulating the incoming State Legislators, the Director- General of NILDS, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, noted that : “the legislature is unlike any arm of government. It has its own unique rules of proceedings, language, tools of operations as well as well-established practice and procedures.”

“This short orientation workshop will give you a cursory overview of your powers, privileges, immunities and the limitations in exercising these powers. In order to be effective, you must apply yourselves to understanding these basic principles and rules.”

According to the statement, the serving and newly elected State House Lawmakers present at the workshop were Prince Aniefiok Attah (Nsit Atai), Uduak Ekpo-Ufot (Etinan), Uwem Peter Imoh-Ita (Mkpat Enin), Selinah Isotuk Ukpatu (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), Moses Essien (Ibiono/ Ibom), Ubong Attah (Ibesikpo Asutan), Friday Udobia (Esit Eket /Ibeno), Pius Bassey (Okobo), Itorobong Etim (Uruan), Uwemedimo Asuquo (Uyo) and Lawrence Udoide (Ini), KufreAbasi Edidem (Itu); Elder Mfon Idung (Ika/Etim Ekpo); Elder Udeme Otong (Abak); Otobong Bob (Nsit Ubium) and Asuquo Nana Udo (Ikono).

Others were Mrs Precious Selong Edem (Urue Offong/Oruko), Nsidibe Akata (Eket), Emem Udom (Ukanafun), Sampson Idiong (Oruk Anam), Kenim Onofiok (Oron/Udung Uko), Sunday Johnny (ONNA), Eric Akpan (Nsit Ibom), Prince Ukpong Akpabio (Essien Udim) and Jerry Otu (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara).

Among serving Lawmakers in attendance were the Deputy Speaker, Princess Felicia Bassey, the House Leader, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan; Otuekong Emmanuel Bassey (Chief Whip) Barr. Dennis Akpan (Dep. House Leader) and Nse Essien( Dep. Chief Whip),