A’Ibom ACPN raises alarm over dwindling indigenous pharmaceuticals production

Stakeholders during A’Ibom ACPN road walk in Uyo to mark World Pharmacists Day.

* Lament Collapse of Onna Syringe Producing Firm

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – COMMUNITY pharmacists in Akwa Ibom state have raised alarm over growing threats the dwindling indigenous production of pharmaceuticals pose to healthcare delivery and economic growth in state and Nigeria at large.

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) Akwa Ibom state Branch expressed the concern in Uyo where it joined the global community to celebrate 2025 World Pharmacists Day September 25th on the theme: “Think Health, Think Pharmacist”.

Harping on their critical role in the nation’s healthcare system, Tony Anderson, state Chairman of the ACPN noted that Pharmacists in Nigeria remain at the forefront in combating counterfeit drugs, providing patient counselling and ensuring access to essential medicines.

He then lamented that, “Recent collapse of the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company in Onna underscores the urgent need for Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria to strengthen indigenous pharmaceutical production.

“The rising cost of medicines, worsened by heavy reliance on importation and the withdrawal of global players such as GlaxoSmithKline, has deepened the health challenges faced by our citizens.

“Establishing viable pharmaceutical industries will guarantee sustainable availability of essential medicines, create employment opportunities, and significantly enhance internally generated revenue.”

To reverse the trend, Anderson stressed, “The imperative to invest in local vaccine production as part preparedness against emerging diseases while also developing natural and traditional medicines in line with global best practices.

“The Association calls on stakeholders to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing, empower pharmacists in primary healthcare and invest in continuous professional development. These measures will strategically position Akwa Ibom as key player in the international healthcare landscape.”

Welcoming recent approval of the Pharmacists Consultant Cadre by the Federal Ministry of Health, Anderson noted, “This long-awaited reform marks strategic advancement in strengthening pharmaceutical services and optimizing patient care across the nation if all state governments committed to improving healthcare delivery promptly adopt and implement this cadre.

“Doing so will not only elevate the standard of pharmaceutical practice but also ensure improved therapeutic outcomes and safeguard the health and well-being of the general public.”

The A’Ibom ACPN World Pharmacists Day road walk which took off at Ibom Hall and berthed at the city centre, Ibom Plaza, featured public health enlightenment and a dance competition as cash prizes were given out to deserving winner members of the public.

Anderson said, this year’s theme: “Think Health, Think Pharmacist, encourages policymakers and the public to recognize their vital role and invest in the profession, especially in times of workforce shortages and financial pressures.

‎‎On Governor Umo Eno’s declaration of state of emergency on healthcare in Akwa Ibom to push for accelerated reforms, the ACPN urged that a comprehensive approach must recognise pharmacists as indispensable health professionals by prioritising investment in proper utilization of expertise of pharmacists for better patient outcomes and a healthier future.

‎‎The Chairman Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Moses Essien, who joined the Association on the celebration promised sustained partnership with the body in legislating to better their welfare and service delivery.

‎‎He lauded Governor Eno for inauguration of the State Tasks Force on Counterfeit and Unwholesome Drug, noting that the appointment of a veteran Pharmacist as head of the enforcement Committee marks genuine commitment in the fight against fake and counterfeit drugs in the state.

‎