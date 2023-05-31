Adegoke’s murder: Receptionist bags two years jail term

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The receptionist at the Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife Osun state, Adedeji Adesola, who lodged late Timothy Adegoke into the hotel, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Adesola, faced trial along with Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of the hotel along with five other workers.

While Adedoyin, Manager and checker of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem were found guilty of murder among other charges, Adesola was convicted of manufacturing evidence.

The three convicts were sentenced to death by hanging for murder and unlawful killing of Adegoke, who was in Ile-Ife for his postgraduate examination in November 2021.

However, Chief Justice Oyebola Ojo adjourned sentencing on the conviction of Adesola till Wednesday on the ground of her counsel’s Okon Ita and prosecution counsel, Fatima Adesina’s allocution statement.

The duo pleaded with the court to tender justice with mercy considering the role of the convict in unearthing the hidden links in the crime committed.

During her judgement, Justice Ojo said, “Having carefully considered the allocution statement of the convict’s counsel and the submission of the prosecution on the need to temper justice with mercy in respect of the convict, coupled with her sober posture throughout the duration of the trial, and equally being mindful of the circumstances surrounding the case of the defendant in this matter and not being unmindful of section 411 (2b)(3) of the law on this case, I hereby you, Adedeji Adesola to two years imprisonment starting from the first day of your arrest”.