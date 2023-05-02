2 feared dead in Anambra community after attack

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

FRESH facts have emerged on the attack at Awgbu community in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State which left two people dead.

An indigene of the community, Mr. Obi Tribe, while reacting on the incident said it had nothing to do with the leadership crisis in the area.

According to him, it was a reprisal attack by hoodlums fighting each other, adding that those who set a section of the Eke Awgbu market ablaze pursued their victims from the neighbouring Amaokpala community to Awgbu.

An eye witness had said that during a clash at the Eke Awgbu market on Thursday night, some of the youths set ablaze some shops allegedly belonging to opposing groups.

He said that those killed were operatives of the community’s vigilante outfit, who were gunned down at their duty post.

A community leader in the area, Chief Ben Ezeibe, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard, appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene in the matter with a view to restoring peace.

Ezeibe attributed the lingering leadership problem in the community to the refusal of the people to obey court order.

Ezeibe said: “They called me last night that there was trouble in Awgbu. The problem we have in the town is as a result of leadership tussle.

“I had told them that any community that has factionalized leadership cannot progress.

“Criminals have taken over Eke Awgbu and are making life unbearable for the people because of the protracted dispute and I want to appeal to Governor Soludo to step into the matter and resolve it.”

According to him, the problem in Awgbu is that people do not obey court order, adding that as long as the community is divided, there is no way peace can reign.

He recalled that the issue of autonomous community in the area is still lingering at the Supreme Court, noting that only government can make it possible for the community to be united.