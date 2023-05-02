2 EFCC officials allegedly kill colleague over suspect’s items

By Soni Daniel & Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Two officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Superintendent Apata Odunayo and Inspector Tochukwu Ogbuji, have been accused of killing a fellow officer, Inspector Abel Dickson.

According to EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the incident occurred when the trio had a disagreement over the procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Bawa said the altercation between the officials resulted in a physical fight, which led to the death of Inspector Dickson.

He said: “We have invited you this morning to brief you about an unfortunate incident that happened at our Sokoto Zonal Command, which is suspected to have led to the death of one of our young officers, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Dickson.

“The officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained, two days earlier, in a scuffle with two other staff: Odunayo and Ogbuji.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he had a disagreement have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide have been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate’s Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto, both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Low, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the Police investigation, they will in addition face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s staff regulation.”

The EFCC chairman, who was represented by Wilson Uwujaren, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer and assured the public that the commission would do everything within its power to ensure justice is served.