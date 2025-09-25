Tragedy as 30-year-old man stabs grandparents to death over food dispute

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tragedy struck residents of Kano State on Thursday when a 30-year-old man, identified as Mutawakilu Ibrahim, allegedly stabbed his grandparents, Muhammad Dansokoto (75) and Hadiza Tasidi (65), to death following an altercation over a food-related disagreement.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the suspect, believed to have been under the influence of intoxicants, attacked the elderly couple with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

According to him, “On September 25, 2025, at about 09:30 am, a resident of Kofar Dawanau Quarters reported that one Mutawakilu Ibrahim had a quarrel with his grandparents, which degenerated into violence. The suspect allegedly stabbed both victims in various parts of their bodies, causing severe injuries.”

Haruna added that the victims were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they were confirmed dead by medical personnel. Their corpses were later released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody.

“Based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for discreet investigation. The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” Haruna stated.