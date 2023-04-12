Why Peter Obi was ‘harassed, detained’ by immigration officers at Heathrow — Campaign Office

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office has explained why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi was allegedly harassed by immigration officers at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom.

Spokesman for the Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, in a statement on Wednesday said Obi was detained and questioned for a duplication offense, which suggests that someone has been impersonating Obi in London.

Onifade said Obi, who just returned from London, where he celebrated Easter, was saved by the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.

According to him, Obi arrived the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration official who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

He said, “He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

“Since Obi’s face was already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in Diaspora who are likely to be Obidients, the people quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed,” Onifade added.

He further rthat the immigration officials who were also taken aback at the reaction of the people were forced to reveal to those present Obi was being questioned.

Onifade expressed concern that the implication of the offense is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name.

He said, “Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people.”

The Obi-Datti Media office said its principal has been under all kinds of attack, since the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election.

The campaign office said since Obi was asked to go to court, there have been severe attacks on him from all corners.

“Even Federal Government who directed him to go to court even despatched the Minister of Information Lai Mohammad to the United States to attempt at de-marketing him and accused him of treason.

“Obi’s telephone line was also bugged when they were possibly looking for information to portray him badly before a section of the country who had voted for him massively.

“As if they were not getting the desired results of denting his image, and possibly placing the traducers under a heavier conscience load, they tried to persuade him to leave the country and go take a rest.

“It’s also not impossible that those urging him to leave the country may have planted the impersonators ostensibly to tar the Eagle’s immaculate appearance.”

The Obi-Datti Media office will like to therefore assure all persons of goodwill especially the Obidients that the Rock is not deterred as he is ready to suffer the pain and remain even more determined to pursue whichever path his creator destined for him in Nigeria.”