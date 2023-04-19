Why I authored 3 books on insurgency – Ndace

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A renowned journalist, Jibrin Baba Ndace, has explained why he decided to author three books on insurgency ahead of launch.

Ndace in a statement pointed out that it became imperative for him to author the three books titled ‘Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai’, ‘Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command’, and ‘The Lonely Grave’, a collection of poems focusing on Nigeria’s Armed Forces War Against Boko Haram-ISWAP Insurgency’ in the North East region of Nigeria.

According to the ace defence correspondent, it took him over five years to painstakingly put the works together with all reliable facts and described his trilogy as a must-read for everyone.

He also said for those seeking to know more about the realities of the war against Boko/ISWAP insurgency, there is deep insight and pictorial evidence on Nigeria’s counter-insurgency warfare in the most ravaging moments for them to know and understand.

He further explained that the books cover first-hand accounts, poems, photographs, and powerful storytelling, witnessing the courage and sacrifice of soldiers, the brutal realities of combat, and the toll that war takes on both the human body and the human mind.

He (Ndace) is the immediate past Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

These books were inspired by many veterans who fought on and off the war field.

He said: “Soldiers who sacrificed their lives to serve our great nation, the courage they showcased and the aftermath of their gruesome experiences.

“Amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai occupies a large part of the storytelling.

“Lt. Gen TY Buratai is a retired Nigerian army Lieutenant General, Former chief of Army staff, who was appointed in 2015 and retired in January of 2021.”

He also disclosed how a military officer who saw the manuscripts of the books, said, “These books, which have taken Jibrin over five years to successfully complete, have taken a lot of sweat, blood and tears.

“These books are not just mere stories but actual realities. Not just through his eyes, but also through the experiences of other Servicemen.”