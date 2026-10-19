Thierry Henry, Kate Scott confirmed as hosts of 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Thierry Henry and Kate Scott have been confirmed as hosts of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will take place at London’s Palladium on Monday, October 26.

The event will mark the 70th edition of the awards and bring together leading figures in world football. Henry, a 1998 World Cup and 2009 Champions League winner, finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2003 and was nominated nine times during his playing career.

The former Arsenal striker will present the ceremony alongside British journalist Scott, who regularly works with Henry on CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage.

Henry explained that he was honoured to have been asked to present the ceremony in the city.

He said, ‘London is the city I call home, and I have a deep connection to its football culture and the passionate fans here, so to be hosting here alongside my friend and colleague Kate feels like a natural fit.’

Henry and Scott both appear on CBS Sports Golazo during Champions League coverage, alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The men’s shortlist includes current holder Ousmane Dembélé, eight-time winner Lionel Messi and 2024 winner Rodri. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Gabriel and William Saliba are also among the nominees.

Alexia Putellas, a two-time winner, is the only former champion on the women’s shortlist. Arsenal forwards Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo are among the nominees, alongside Barcelona stars Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Clàudia Pina.

Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees

Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, João Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Júnior and Vitinha.

Women’s Ballon d’Or nominees

Selma Bacha, Barbra Banda, Klara Bühl, Esmee Brugts, Mariona Caldentey, Scarlett Camberos, Kerstin Casparij, Temwa Chawinga, Cata Coll, Melchie Dumornay, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alex Greenwood, Patri Guijarro, Pernille Harder, Yui Hasegawa, Rose Lavelle, Mapi León, Lorena, Melvine Malard, Manaka Matsukubo, Vivianne Miedema, Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Alessia Russo, Khadija Shaw, Momoko Tanikawa, Caroline Weir and Tessa Wullaert.