We’ll deliver acceptable, world class census – NPC assures

Census

By Chinedu Adonu

The National Population Commission, NPC has reassured of its commitment to fully deploy digital technology in the conduct of census exercise to ensure that data generated meets international standard.

The Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State, Ejike Ezeh gave this assurance in Enugu while inaugurating a 21-member State census Publicity Committee.

Ezeh said the commission was leaving no stone unturned towards a successful conduct of the 2023 census to generate evidence based demographic data for development and planning purposes.

He said that the advocacy and publicity committee is phenomenal for the census exercise considering the need to inform, educate and enlighten Nigerians on the scope of the exercise.

“The overarching vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate, reliable and acceptable census data but also an inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of the society for development planning and critical programme intervention.

“Therefore, as part of this commitment, the commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the census is acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of data to be generated meets international best standard.

“Given this scenario, information, they say, “rules the world” as such targeted advocacy and sustained publicity is no doubt imperative tot the successful conduct of the census exercise.

“Therefore, the mobilization of critical stakeholders to support and take ownership of the process to achieve the desired outcome is imperative and it hinges absolutely on our ability to speak to the people in the language that will galvanize and mobilize them to participate in the 2023 census”.

Earlier, the chairman of the event, Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State governor, Steve Orurua, said that the NPC is on trial considering the state of the country.

He expressed hope that the commission would deliver a credible and acceptable data based on what they have on ground and assured that the committee would put their best to ensure that the 2023 census data collected would be used to correct all the anomalies in the country.